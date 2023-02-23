Quebec commission will not extend hearings into hockey hazing

Send this page to someone via email

Former NHL hockey player Daniel Carcillo says players who were victims of abuse in the junior hockey leagues, like him, should be heard.

“We will be heard,” Carcillo said. “There’s going to be a process that’s going to be set and it will most likely be much more painful for the Canadian Hockey League moving forward.”

Carcillo is one of the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

The lawsuit alleges horrific hazing practices that amount to physical, mental and sexual assault.

The revelations prompted a parliamentary commission in Quebec which looked into such practices and heard from junior hockey officials.

But the commission won’t be hearing from players.

The request made by Quebec Solidaire’s Vincent Marissal to extend the hearings was denied.

Quebec’s sports minister Isabelle Charest says there is no need for more hearings.

“The goal is not to hear about everything that’s happened in the past, the goal is to make sure that we provide a secure environment for the athletes to perform,” said Quebec’s sports minister Isabelle Charest.

Charest says there are already mechanisms in place such as an independent complaints office she set up in 2020.

During the commission, the CHL promised mandatory training to help all members of the league recognize bad behaviours such as bullying and abuse.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced it will put in place a new locker room code.

“We’re going to keep on making sure that the mechanisms are working and that the athletes know about it,” Charest said.

Marissal questioned Charest’s comments.

“So what’s the point? What’s the point of having a parliamentary commission if you just come to the conclusion that you will just stay the course?” Marissal asked.

Marissal wanted players to testify as well as sports psychologists. He says he will keep pushing for more hearings and will reach out to Charest.

Meanwhile, Carcillo says that one way or the other, he will make sure players are heard and there will be accountability.

“This is only the beginning,” Carcillo said.

He invites all hockey players who were victims of abuse to come forward and contact his lawyers.

Carcillo’s goal is that abusers face due process and that there is proper compensation for the victims.