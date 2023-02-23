Menu

Crime

Outside investigators to probe historical misconduct allegations at Prince George RCMP

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 9:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Outside investigators to examine historical allegations of misconduct by former Prince George RCMP officers'
Outside investigators to examine historical allegations of misconduct by former Prince George RCMP officers
It's been 20 years since allegations of RCMP officers harassing Indigenous girls came to light. Recently the whistleblower and a retired staff sergeant have gone public with concerns nothing was ever done about the complaint. B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced on Thursday an outside investigator will examine the case. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Twenty years after disturbing allegations were made against members of the Prince George RCMP by Indigenous girls, there has been a stunning development.

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth confirmed Thursday that the B.C. government will instigate an out-of-province investigation.

Read more: Criminal probe of historical allegations about Prince George Mounties remains active: RCMP

“We as a province are now taking the next step which is to have an outside independent agency do a full investigation,” Farnworth said.

Global News has previously reported that the RCMP said a criminal investigation into the allegations was ongoing.

Click to play video: 'RCMP say criminal investigation into historical allegations about Prince George Mounties is active'
RCMP say criminal investigation into historical allegations about Prince George Mounties is active

Many date back to 2004, when B.C. judge David Ramsay pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting Indigenous girls in Prince George.

Ramsay was handed a seven-year sentence in the case, and later died in prison. Some of the same girls also accused a number of RCMP officers of crimes. No Mounties were ever charged.

Garry Kerr, a retired RCMP staff sergeant said that, at the time, “the RCMP quite simply did nothing, absolutely nothing.”

“In fact they took many many steps to bury this,” he told Global News.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Their thing is to bury it’: B.C. RCMP whistleblower speaks out

In 2006, RCMP Const. Lisa MacKenzie, who is now retired, told superiors she had found videotapes, which allegedly showed Indigenous girls being harassed by RCMP officers in Prince George.

Within days they were taken in a break-in, she said.

Click to play video: 'Whistleblower speaking out in RCMP scandal'
Whistleblower speaking out in RCMP scandal

The whistleblower is welcoming a new investigation.

“I think it’s a positive step going forward and may give some closure to the families and victims and may bring forward other victims forward as well,” she told Global News.

The RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission previously determined that no one ensured ”a reasonable investigation was conducted.”

Read more: 5 Prince George, B.C. Mounties charged in 2017 death of Indigenous man

“No one in a position of authority in E-Division reasonably ensured a timely assessment of criminal misconduct or code of conduct breaches,” it further concluded.

Farnworth said Thursday that B.C.’s director of police services has spoken with the RCMP commissioner in Ottawa.

“The RCMP have indicated they will fully cooperate with the outside agency and with the investigation,” he said.

Which agency will do the investigation is yet to be determined.

Click to play video: 'Prince George RCMP complaints not investigated'
Prince George RCMP complaints not investigated
