Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Slave Lake RCMP release age-progression photos of male reported missing in 1980, ask for public’s assistance

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 23, 2023 3:41 pm
Slave Lake RCMP has released age progression photos of Jeffrey Dupres, who went missing in 1980 at the age of three. View image in full screen
Slave Lake RCMP has released age progression photos of Jeffrey Dupres, who went missing in 1980 at the age of three. Slave Lake RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Slave Lake have released age-progression photos of a male that went missing more than 40 years ago.

According to RCMP, Jeffrey Dupres went missing on April 24, 1980. He was three years old when he was last seen in his front yard by his mother as he went to play at a friend’s house in the town about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Slave Lake RCMP has released age progression photos of Jeffrey Dupres, who went missing in 1980 at the age of three. View image in full screen
Slave Lake RCMP has released age progression photos of Jeffrey Dupres, who went missing in 1980 at the age of three. Slave Lake RCMP

One of Dupres’s legs is shorter than the other and he may still walk with a limp, police said. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve beige shirt with brown trim, rust-coloured pants and dark brown orthopedic shoes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton police lay charges in 41-year-old sexual assault case

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

RCMP said Dupres would now be 45 years old and may be going by a different name.

RCMP is asking those who have been in contact with Dupres or are able to help locate him to call the Slave Lake detachment at 780-849-3999 or to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Parents of Marilyn Bergeron, missing from Quebec since 2008, believe she could be in Ontario'
Parents of Marilyn Bergeron, missing from Quebec since 2008, believe she could be in Ontario
missing personAlberta crimeCold CaseSlave Lake RCMPalberta missing personAlberta cold casehistorical missing personjeffrey dupres
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers