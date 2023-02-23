Slave Lake RCMP release age-progression photos of male reported missing in 1980, ask for public’s assistance

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Slave Lake have released age-progression photos of a male that went missing more than 40 years ago.

According to RCMP, Jeffrey Dupres went missing on April 24, 1980. He was three years old when he was last seen in his front yard by his mother as he went to play at a friend’s house in the town about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

View image in full screen Slave Lake RCMP has released age progression photos of Jeffrey Dupres, who went missing in 1980 at the age of three. Slave Lake RCMP

One of Dupres’s legs is shorter than the other and he may still walk with a limp, police said. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve beige shirt with brown trim, rust-coloured pants and dark brown orthopedic shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Dupres would now be 45 years old and may be going by a different name.

RCMP is asking those who have been in contact with Dupres or are able to help locate him to call the Slave Lake detachment at 780-849-3999 or to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.