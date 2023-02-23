Menu

Man facing charges for New Year’s shooting at downtown Hamilton restaurant

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 3:42 pm
Hamilton Police continue to investigate a 2023 New Year's Day shooting at an eatery on Jackson Street East. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police continue to investigate a 2023 New Year's Day shooting at an eatery on Jackson Street East. Global News
A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing several charges in connection with a New Year’s shooting in the city’s downtown.

Police say the “targeted” occurrence happened around 5 a.m. at the Sankofa Lounge and Restaurant on Jackson Street East at Catharine South on Jan. 1.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The accused, 40, was arrested at a Binbrook residence Wednesday night amid execution of a search warrant.

He’s facing seven charges in all including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Ohio train derailment: NTSB to hold ‘rare’ investigative hearing'
Ohio train derailment: NTSB to hold ‘rare’ investigative hearing
