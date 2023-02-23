Man facing charges for New Year’s shooting at downtown Hamilton restaurant

See more sharing options

A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing several charges in connection with a New Year’s shooting in the city’s downtown.

Police say the “targeted” occurrence happened around 5 a.m. at the Sankofa Lounge and Restaurant on Jackson Street East at Catharine South on Jan. 1.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The accused, 40, was arrested at a Binbrook residence Wednesday night amid execution of a search warrant.

He’s facing seven charges in all including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.