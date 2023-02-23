Toronto Public Library features collection of previously censored, banned books

Send this page to someone via email

A new collection at the Toronto Reference Library is spotlighting books that were once censored, removed or challenged in North American schools and libraries as part of Freedom to Read Week.

The Book Sanctuary Collection features 50 adult, teen and children’s books and include popular titles like One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, To Kill a Mockingbird and Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl.

“It’s showcasing the various the types of titles that are getting challenges in North America,” said Matt Abbott, manager of collection development with the Toronto Public Library.

“So there are several different types of books on the list from all different intellectual levels that includes juvenile, teen and adults.”

The Book Sanctuary movement was created by the Chicago Public Library, in an effort to allow people to freely access a broad range of diverse reading materials.

“It’s really important to share ideas in a democratic society and we find if we remove books and information it suppresses that information, especially to marginalized communities,” Abbott said.

Among the 50 books featured is The Great Bear by David A. Robertson, which the Durham District School Board previously said they had pulled from shelves because it includes content that could be harmful to Indigenous students and families.

“It still is and was confusing to me about the book being pulled,” Robertson said.

“The purpose of the book was empowerment and representation. It’s antibullying. It’s about foster care and Indigenous children in foster care.”

In April 2022, the Durham District School Board decided it would put the book back on its libraries’ shelves.

Robertson said he appreciated the fact the Toronto Public Library was choosing to spotlight the books as part of this new movement.

“They address really important things in history or contemporary society. They help us to learn about ourselves and each other and those are the books that build a stronger community.”

The Book Sanctuary will remain a permanent fixture at the Toronto Reference Library and Abbott said books will continue to be added to the collection.

The books are also available through some local branches as well.