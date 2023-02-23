Federal tourism funding coming to two major attractions in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Guelph’s biggest attractions are receiving federal government funding.

$515,190 is coming from the federal Tourism Relief Fund to help the Downtown Guelph Business Association and Hillside Festival.

Downtown Guelph Business Association will get $477,190 for Illuminate Downtown Guelph. $38,000 went to the Hillside Festival for Inside Hillsdale.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield made the announcement on Thursday at the Guelph Civic Museum.

“Coming out of COVID, a lot of budgets were stretched, including the federal government’s,” Longfield said. “But we can take part in partnering with communities to fill where gaps on funding exists.”

Illuminate Guelph began in 2021 with help from a provincial grant. It sees light displays be put up at historic buildings across Guelph.

“The reconnect grant got us started with five buildings, four outside, one inside,” said Sam Jewell, events manager at the DGBA. “The tourism relief fund became available later on allowing us to significantly expand on this.”

Jewell added they will announce more buildings taking part in the event once all the logistics are sorted out.

The museum is one of the five historic buildings in the Illuminate Guelph project and according to Jewell, it is an ideal location for this project.

“It is set back up on the hill and there is no light pollution. It is incredibly dark so it really stands out.”

The three-day Inside Hillsdale event that occurred Feb. 3 to 5 showcased a variety of musical acts throughout downtown Guelph. The summer festival goes July 28th to the 30th.

By offering this funding, Longfield hopes it will also have a positive impact on downtown businesses as well as surrounding areas.

Guelph MP @LloydLongfield announcing on behalf of @FilomenaTassi federal tourism relief funding to Downtown Guelph Business Association and Hillside Festival. pic.twitter.com/j2el1Kpnwg — Ken Hashizume (@khash27) February 23, 2023