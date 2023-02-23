Menu

Canada

‘Coldest Night’, ‘Sleepless’ fundraisers in Hamilton to target hunger and homelessness

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 4:12 pm
The Coldest Night of the Year and Sleepless in Our Cities will run on consecutive nights raising awareness for hunger and homelessness.
The Coldest Night of the Year and Sleepless in Our Cities will run on consecutive nights raising awareness for hunger and homelessness. Facebook
A pair of fundraisers in Hamilton, Ont. scheduled for the weekend are set to target the perils of hunger and homelessness along with the cold weather.

Participants in the Sleepless in our Cities event will climb into their vehicles late Friday and crash overnight in an effort to raise funds for the United Way, aiding people faced with homelessness.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Mason Bennett will be one of those roughing it in his car for 10 hours in the hopes hitting a $6,000 fundraising goal.

Bennett told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton he’d first heard about the initiative growing up in frigid Winnipeg and saw his Hamilton opportunity following teammate Chris Van Zeyl’s overnighter in 2022.

“I just knew that I wanted to be the next person in line to give support,” said Bennett.

In advance of his effort, Bennett says Van Zeyl and other teammates who’ve participated in past ‘sleepless’ events urged him to “dress warm.”

“Thankfully, I have the luxury of preparing,” Bennett said.

“We’re raising awareness for some … that don’t.”

Coldest Night of the Year

Meanwhile, Hamilton will be one of about 150 communities tied to tens of thousands across the country that will walk the streets Saturday in the “Coldest Night of the Year.”

That fundraiser supports programs and clients at Helping Hands Street Mission on Barton Street and puts participants in the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter.

The event is hoping to raise some $60,000 through 250 walkers and 30 teams, including staff and friends of Helping Hands.

With 2 and 5 kilometre routes, the Barton Street walk begins at 5 p.m. and ends at Powell Park on Birch Avenue.

Homelessness United Way Hamilton Tiger-Cats Hunger Barton Street Coldest Night Of The Year Helping Hands birch avenue Mason Bennett powell park helping hands mission sleepless in our cities
