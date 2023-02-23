2 Quebec men arrested for distraction theft at parking lot in Cobourg: police

See more sharing options

Two Quebec residents were arrested after a distraction theft incident in Cobourg, Ont., earlier this week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 21, officers responded to a distraction theft in progress at a business parking lot on Division Street.

Police say the investigation led to the identity of a suspect vehicle, which was later located at a parking lot on Elgin Street West.

Two men were arrested without incident.

Robertino Dinu, 30, from Laval, and Sorin-Claudiu Priboi, 51, from St. Leonard, were jointly charged with theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and unauthorized use of a credit card.

They were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 29.

In January, Cobourg police warned the public after investigating seven distraction thefts over a six-week period.

Police said the following precautions and tips could protect you from a distraction theft:

be aware of your surroundings

if someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation, pay close attention to your property

be cautious if someone offers to help you bag or carry items you have purchased

be aware if someone is standing too close in a store or a checkout line

always lock your vehicle’s doors

keep your purse or wallet secured and with you

keep your personal items within your eyesight while shopping — do not leave any items unattended

lock purchases in the trunk of your car; do not leave them in plain sight

have your keys ready so you don’t spend time fumbling for them

report any suspicious activity to police, and call 911 if a suspect is still in sight