Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Quebec men arrested for distraction theft at parking lot in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 12:23 pm
Cobourg police arrested two men from Quebec following a reported distraction theft on Feb. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Cobourg police arrested two men from Quebec following a reported distraction theft on Feb. 21, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Quebec residents were arrested after a distraction theft incident in Cobourg, Ont., earlier this week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 21, officers responded to a distraction theft in progress at a business parking lot on Division Street.

Read more: Cobourg police warn of string of distraction thefts

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say the investigation led to the identity of a suspect vehicle, which was later located at a parking lot on Elgin Street West.

Two men were arrested without incident.

Robertino Dinu, 30, from Laval, and Sorin-Claudiu Priboi, 51, from St. Leonard, were jointly charged with theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 29.

Trending Now

In January, Cobourg police warned the public after investigating seven distraction thefts over a six-week period.

Police said the following precautions and tips could protect you from a distraction theft:

  • be aware of your surroundings
  • if someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation, pay close attention to your property
  • be cautious if someone offers to help you bag or carry items you have purchased
  • be aware if someone is standing too close in a store or a checkout line
  • always lock your vehicle’s doors
  • keep your purse or wallet secured and with you
  • keep your personal items within your eyesight while shopping — do not leave any items unattended
  • lock purchases in the trunk of your car; do not leave them in plain sight
  • have your keys ready so you don’t spend time fumbling for them
  • report any suspicious activity to police, and call 911 if a suspect is still in sight
Click to play video: '‘They can clean you completely out’: Seniors being defrauded using distraction technique'
‘They can clean you completely out’: Seniors being defrauded using distraction technique
Advertisement
TheftCobourgCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeCobourg crimeDistraction TheftCobourg theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers