Police arrest Quebec store clerk accused stealing $80,000 in scratch lottery tickets, prizes

Send this page to someone via email

A convenience store clerk is under arrest after police say $80,000 worth of scratch lottery tickets and prizes were stolen from two shops east of Montreal.

Police in Sherbrooke, Que. say the 27-year-old man will appear in court later Thursday to face criminal charges in that city, about 155 kilometres east of Montreal in the Estrie region.

They say the accused was arrested by officers with the force’s criminal investigation division and a search took place at his home.

Police spokesman Martin Carrier says a complaint was filed by the business owners and police made an arrest after a short investigation.

Police believe the thefts took place during the accused’s shifts over the past months, and authorities are still trying to determine the value of the winning prizes.

Story continues below advertisement

Carrier says the investigation is ongoing and Loto-Québec, the provincial lottery corporation, is also assisting police.