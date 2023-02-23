Menu

Crime

Hamilton man faces 30 charges tied to thefts from vehicles in downtown

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 12:03 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a number of vehicle entries and thefts in downtown on Feb. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a number of vehicle entries and thefts in downtown on Feb. 16, 2023. Global News
A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing over 30 charges in connection with thefts from multiple vehicles in the city’s downtown.

Hamilton police say they followed up on a rash of calls late last Thursday in which a number of citizens reported vehicle entries in the core.

“Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

Read more: Violent carjacking in Milton sees woman dragged from car, thrown to ground in broad daylight

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“During the arrest, the suspect was in possession of stolen property linked to the vehicle entries.”

The 50-year-old accused is facing charges tied to mischief and theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging others who suspect they were victimized to report an incident to Hamilton Police.

