Hamilton man faces 30 charges tied to thefts from vehicles in downtown

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing over 30 charges in connection with thefts from multiple vehicles in the city’s downtown.

Hamilton police say they followed up on a rash of calls late last Thursday in which a number of citizens reported vehicle entries in the core.

“Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

“During the arrest, the suspect was in possession of stolen property linked to the vehicle entries.”

The 50-year-old accused is facing charges tied to mischief and theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging others who suspect they were victimized to report an incident to Hamilton Police.