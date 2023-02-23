Hamilton man faces 30 charges tied to thefts from vehicles in downtown

A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing over 30 charges in connection with thefts from multiple vehicles in the city’s downtown.
Hamilton police say they followed up on a rash of calls late last Thursday in which a number of citizens reported vehicle entries in the core.
“Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.
“During the arrest, the suspect was in possession of stolen property linked to the vehicle entries.”
The 50-year-old accused is facing charges tied to mischief and theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging others who suspect they were victimized to report an incident to Hamilton Police.
