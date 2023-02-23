Man charged 5 months after fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision in East Gwillimbury

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have arrested a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian out for a walk in East Gwillimbury, Ont. about five months ago.

On Sept. 28, 2022, at around noon, police said officers found a man on Davis Drive, near Warden Avenue, who was pronounced dead and had appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The elderly man was last seen the day before at around 9 p.m. when he left his residence for a walk, police said.

According to the owner-operator of Newmarket Residence — a home for adults with mental health issues — Icilda Tate, a man from the residence was reported missing on Wednesday when he didn’t return. The residence is around one kilometre from where the collision occurred.

Police never released the victim’s identity.

On Tuesday, investigators said the suspect turned himself into police.

Police have charged 51-year-old John Romano from East Gwillimbury with failing to stop after an accident causing death.