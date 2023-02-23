Menu

Crime

Man charged 5 months after fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision in East Gwillimbury

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:06 am
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say they have arrested a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian out for a walk in East Gwillimbury, Ont. about five months ago.

On Sept. 28, 2022, at around noon, police said officers found a man on Davis Drive, near Warden Avenue, who was pronounced dead and had appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The elderly man was last seen the day before at around 9 p.m. when he left his residence for a walk, police said.

According to the owner-operator of Newmarket Residence — a home for adults with mental health issues — Icilda Tate, a man from the residence was reported missing on Wednesday when he didn’t return. The residence is around one kilometre from where the collision occurred.

Read more: Police investigating after fatal hit-and-run in York Region

Police never released the victim’s identity.

On Tuesday, investigators said the suspect turned himself into police.

Police have charged 51-year-old John Romano from East Gwillimbury with failing to stop after an accident causing death.

