Police lay more charges in connection with stabbing at Guelph, Ont. mall

Guelph police say three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Bullfrog Mall.
On Feb. 15 at around 12:30 p.m., police were called for a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing outside a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
Police said two teenagers were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries and have since been released.
An 18-year-old Guelph man was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, they said two other local teenage boys have since been arrested as well.
A 16-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and assault, while a second 16-year-old is charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
