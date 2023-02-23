Police lay more charges in connection with stabbing at Guelph, Ont. mall

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Bullfrog Mall.

On Feb. 15 at around 12:30 p.m., police were called for a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing outside a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Police said two teenagers were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries and have since been released.

An 18-year-old Guelph man was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, they said two other local teenage boys have since been arrested as well.

Story continues below advertisement

A 16-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and assault, while a second 16-year-old is charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.