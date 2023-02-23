Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay more charges in connection with stabbing at Guelph, Ont. mall

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:08 am
Police lay more charges in connection with stabbing at Guelph, Ont. mall - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Bullfrog Mall.

On Feb. 15 at around 12:30 p.m., police were called for a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing outside a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Police said two teenagers were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries and have since been released.

Read more: Guelph man charged, another cleared in connection with Wednesday stabbing at mall

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

An 18-year-old Guelph man was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Trending Now

As a result of the ongoing investigation, they said two other local teenage boys have since been arrested as well.

Story continues below advertisement

A 16-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and assault, while a second 16-year-old is charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Guelph’s south end, police say

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

AssaultStabbingGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph stabbingGuelph mallBullfrog Mallbullfrog mall guelphGuelph teen stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers