Crime

Man arrested after students chased, assaulted at Toronto Catholic high school

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 10:45 am
A police cruiser is seen at St. Mary Catholic Academy on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A police cruiser is seen at St. Mary Catholic Academy on Tuesday. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Toronto police say a man is facing an assault charge after a group of students were chased outside a Catholic high school earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around the lunch hour, investigators said they were called to St. Mary’s Catholic Academy near Dufferin and Bloor streets.

Police said students were standing outside the school when a suspect started chasing them.

The students did not know the suspect, police said.

A student from the school opened the doors to let the group inside but the suspect had also gained entry, investigators said.

The suspect then assaulted a student inside the foyer of the school, and school staff intervened, police said.

Read more: Man assaults student he chased into Toronto school, police say

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Following the release of a suspect description, investigators said a member of the public called police for a man matching the clothing description.

On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., police arrested 28-year-old Lulian-Andrei Mandea.

He is charged with assault and is set to appear in court on Thursday.

