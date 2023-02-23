Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrating Black history month in Saskatchewan, a city hall update with Mayor Charlie Clark and Dixie seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Black history month celebrates culture and heritage

Black history month is an annual observance in February, with events and festivities taking place to honour the legacy of Black people in Canada and their communities.

Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum executive director Carol LaFayette-Boyd has been sharing her family’s history with youth and people in the province.

She speaks with Chantal Wagner about the importance of sharing Black culture and heritage and previews a festival taking place in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

4:20 Black history month celebrates culture and heritage

Mayor Charlie Clark with a Saskatoon city hall update

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark joins Chris Carr with the latest happenings at city hall and around the city.

That includes discussion on snow removal in the city and borrowing money to cover the costs.

Clark also speaks about the return of direct flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis and a positive job report.

4:00 Mayor Charlie Clark with a Saskatoon city hall update

Dixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Dixie, a five-year-old dog in need of a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Omidian describes what is the best type of home for Dixie in Adopt a Pet.

She also looks at the need for foster families and how current pet owners can also foster.

3:52 Dixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 23

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 23.