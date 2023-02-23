One dead in fatal Brandon house fire

One man is dead after a house fire in Brandon on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Frederick Street just after 6:30 a.m., and were able to make their way inside, where they found the body of a man.
Read more: Gimli RCMP investigate fatal fire
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
He’s believed to be the only occupant.
Trending Now
Police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Fatal house fire in Neepawa
Comments