Fire

One dead in fatal Brandon house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 9:17 am
A Brandon fire truck.
A Brandon fire truck. brandon.ca
One man is dead after a house fire in Brandon on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Frederick Street just after 6:30 a.m., and were able to make their way inside, where they found the body of a man.

He’s believed to be the only occupant.

Trending Now

Police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

FireHouse FireFatal FireManitoba firebrandon fireCity of BrandonBrandon Fire Emergency Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

