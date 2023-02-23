Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with university students in Halifax visit

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 8:08 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he regrets calling Ottawa protesters ‘a fringe minority’'
Trudeau says he regrets calling Ottawa protesters ‘a fringe minority’
Following the report from the Public Order Emergency Commission on his government’s use of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he regrets calling Ottawa protesters “a fringe minority.” Trudeau said he wished he had “phrased that differently” but added that there is a subsection of Canadians who continue to spread misinformation and disinformation that has led to the deaths of Canadians and said he continues “to be very, very firm against those individuals.”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Halifax on Thursday.

According to his schedule, Trudeau is set to attend a series of private meetings before hosting a town hall with students.

Global News has confirmed Trudeau will be hosting the town hall at Dalhousie University at noon on Thursday.

Read more: Atlantic premiers create regional doctor registry as federal health funding talks begin

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

After the town hall, Trudeau will be available to local media. He is also set to visit the Africville Museum in the north end of Halifax.

The last time the prime minister visited Nova Scotia was in early October, when he announced a $300-million recovery fund in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s visit comes just weeks after Ottawa laid out a new health plan — a 10-year deal worth $196 billion — following a meeting with premiers.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, speaking after the Feb. 7 meeting, said it was productive and he was pleased with the structure of funding that Ottawa is proposing.

The plan proposed $46.2 billion in new money, including an immediate $2 billion top-up to the annual Canada Health Transfer to the provinces to address immediate pressures in the health-care system.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier pleased with federal health care funding after meeting with Trudeau'
Nova Scotia premier pleased with federal health care funding after meeting with Trudeau

More to come.

Justin TrudeauPrime MinisterCanada health fundingTrudeau Nova ScotiaTrudeau HalifaxTrudeau and HoustonTrudeau Dalhousie UniversityTrudeau Halifax visitTrudeau in Halifax
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers