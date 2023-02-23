Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with university students in Halifax visit

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Halifax on Thursday.

According to his schedule, Trudeau is set to attend a series of private meetings before hosting a town hall with students.

Global News has confirmed Trudeau will be hosting the town hall at Dalhousie University at noon on Thursday.

After the town hall, Trudeau will be available to local media. He is also set to visit the Africville Museum in the north end of Halifax.

The last time the prime minister visited Nova Scotia was in early October, when he announced a $300-million recovery fund in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona.

Thursday’s visit comes just weeks after Ottawa laid out a new health plan — a 10-year deal worth $196 billion — following a meeting with premiers.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, speaking after the Feb. 7 meeting, said it was productive and he was pleased with the structure of funding that Ottawa is proposing.

The plan proposed $46.2 billion in new money, including an immediate $2 billion top-up to the annual Canada Health Transfer to the provinces to address immediate pressures in the health-care system.

