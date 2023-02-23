Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Early Thursday, Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

“A mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets have tapered off; however, temperatures are still near the freezing mark and periods of freezing drizzle are expected this morning and possibly early this afternoon,” an advisory from the agency said Thursday.

Conditions in the northern portion of Wellington County could persist later into the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that the drizzle could make walking and driving conditions a little hairy.

“Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice,” the note read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

A winter storm began to hit the area on Wednesday, prompting the closure of universities and night programs at area schools.

The universities have announced on Twitter that they will open at noon on Thursday.

Public and Catholic school boards in the area have also announced that all schools have been cancelled.

It also prompted the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo to declare snow events, which means that no cars are allowed to be parked on the street or they could be tagged or towed.

The snow events began at midnight and will last for 24 hours unless they are extended or cancelled by the cities.