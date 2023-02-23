Winter storm closes public, Catholic schools in Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

All public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Waterloo Region will be closed on Thursday as a result of the storm which blanketed the area with snow and ice, the boards announced.

“This decision was made with the safety of students and staff in mind,” the Wellington Catholic District School Board said of the decision.

The Waterloo Region District School Board sent a letter to parents which said that extended day programs, child care centres located in its’ schools, and the head office were also all closed.

“All WRDSB students, in both the in-person and remote learning programs can access asynchronous learning resources from their virtual learning environment, where applicable, and/or WRDSB@Home for resources.” the letter read.

“Students may also work on previously-assigned work or spend time reviewing material previously covered.”

The board noted that sporting events would be rescheduled for a future date.

The WCDSB said that the all classes connected to the St. Louis Learning Centre are closed and all evening permit rentals are also cancelled.

In separate Twitter announcements, Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo announced that they would remain closed until noon.

Snow began to fall in the area on Wednesday morning which prompted closures of area universities as well as night activities at public schools.

It also prompted the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo to declare snow events, which means that no cars are allowed to be parked on the street or they could be tagged or towed.

The snow events began at midnight and will last for 24 hours unless they are extended or cancelled by the cities.

