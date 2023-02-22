Menu

Share

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after student assaulted at Toronto school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 5:31 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters is shown on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after two men were seriously injured during a police investigation in Toronto's west end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters is shown on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after two men were seriously injured during a police investigation in Toronto's west end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after an assault at a Toronto school.

Toronto police said that on Tuesday, at around 12:11 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street area.

Police said a group of students were standing in front of St. Mary's Catholic Academy when an unknown suspect began allegedly chasing the students.

Read more: Man assaults student he chased into Toronto school, police say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said the victim — a 17-year-old — opened the door to allow the group of students into the school.

According to police, the suspect also entered the school and allegedly began assaulting the victim.

Police said employees stopped the suspect and he fled before police arrived.

Officers are now searching for a man, standing five-feet, 11-inches tall, with a medium build. Police said he was unshaven and was seen wearing a blue toque with a white stripe and pom pom, a blue hooded jacket with two large white symbols on the back, black pants and running shoes.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a student was assaulted at a Toronto school. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a student was assaulted at a Toronto school. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimeTPSassault investigationToronto school assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

