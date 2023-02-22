2 people charged after stolen vehicle, guns and drugs seized in Newmarket: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged after a stolen vehicle, guns, ammunition and drugs were seized in Newmarket, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 21, officers on patrol noticed a vehicle with “obvious damage” parked in the Yonge Street and Millard Avenue area.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen and had allegedly been involved in a commercial robbery in Peel Region “several weeks earlier.”

Officers said the suspects in the robbery were believed to be armed.

Police said a man matching the description of the robbery suspect exited a nearby business and entered the vehicle.

Officers said he was taken into custody.

According to police, a woman in the area, who was believed to be connected to the vehicle, was also arrested.

Police said a handgun, a long gun, a replica firearm, a bag of mixed ammunition and a controlled substance were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Officers said 41-year-old Roydin Dias from Brampton and 24-year-old Bianca Barnes have been charged with several offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

According to police, both of the accused were held in custody, and were scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 extension 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.