Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people charged after stolen vehicle, guns and drugs seized in Newmarket: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 3:58 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been charged after a stolen vehicle, guns, ammunition and drugs were seized in Newmarket, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 21, officers on patrol noticed a vehicle with “obvious damage” parked in the Yonge Street and Millard Avenue area.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen and had allegedly been involved in a commercial robbery in Peel Region “several weeks earlier.”

Read more: Violent carjacking in Milton sees woman dragged from car, thrown to ground in broad daylight

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said the suspects in the robbery were believed to be armed.

Trending Now

Police said a man matching the description of the robbery suspect exited a nearby business and entered the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he was taken into custody.

According to police, a woman in the area, who was believed to be connected to the vehicle, was also arrested.

Police said a handgun, a long gun, a replica firearm, a bag of mixed ammunition and a controlled substance were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Officers said 41-year-old Roydin Dias from Brampton and 24-year-old Bianca Barnes have been charged with several offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

According to police, both of the accused were held in custody, and were scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 extension 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRobberyYork Regional PoliceArmed RobberyStolen VehicleYRPnewmarketnewmarket crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers