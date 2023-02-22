Menu

Crime

Date set for inquest into death of Kitchener man after ‘interaction’ with police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 4:18 pm
Ontario's chief coroner's office. View image in full screen
Ontario's chief coroner's office. Google Maps
The Office of the Chief Coroner has scheduled a new date for the inquest into the death of a Kitchener man.

Beau Aaron Baker, 20, died on April 2, 2015 after what Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit described as an “interaction” with officers from Waterloo regional police.

Investigators with the SIU say Baker threatened police with a knife.

He died in hospital later that evening from a gunshot wound.

Regional supervising coroner for West Region Dr. Karen Schiff announced on Wednesday that the inquest will begin on March 20 at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last two weeks.

In a news release, an inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act and will examine the circumstances surrounding Baker’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the inquest will hear from 16 witnesses and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference.

 

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceDeathSpecial Investigations UnitKitchenerInquestcoronerBeau Aaron Baker
