Fire

Home destroyed but four occupants safe after house fire in Coquitlam, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 4:18 pm
All four occupants of the home in Coquitlam are safe after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
All four occupants of the home in Coquitlam are safe after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Global News
All the occupants of a home at 1165 Creekside Drive in Coquitlam, B.C., are safe Wednesday after a fire broke out.

Neighbour Bev Quist said she heard some yelling around 9:45 a.m. so she went outside to see what was going on.

She saw flames coming from the house two doors down.

“It looked like the fire started in the lower part of the house,” Quist said. “When I got outside their Jeep and their carport was on fire.”

She saw two residents of the home standing outside and said that’s when the Jeep exploded, sending glass everywhere.

She helped get people away from the fire and gave them clothes and blankets as fire crews arrived on the scene.

“The whole thing happened really fast. It went from the fire in the lower part of the house to completely engulfed,” Quist added.

Assistant Coquitlam fire chief Stu Aspinall said the calls came in at 9:46 a.m. about multiple explosions and possibly multiple houses on fire.

He said when crews arrived one house was fully engulfed and both homes on either side were at risk of catching fire.

“A lot of fire damage to the house directly involved, some heat damage to the houses adjacent to it, but we did manage to keep it to the one house,” Aspinall said.

Suspect arrested after fire at Coquitlam home was deliberately set: RCMP

Four people lived in the home, with two of them home at the time. They were able to get out safely.

Four dogs also lived in the home at the time of the fire and Aspinall added the homeowners have been able to account for three of them at this time.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of Wednesday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Creekside and Eagleridge drives for now.

