Canada

Chinese surveillance efforts in Arctic have been tracked, stopped: Canadian Armed Forces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 2:26 pm
Did Canada’s election integrity panels get access to China memos? What the minister says
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.

Spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said in a statement that the armed forces have tracked and stopped attempts to surveil Canadian territory since 2022 under Operation LIMPID.

He said that to ensure the integrity of military operations, further information cannot be provided.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in an interview on CNN Wednesday morning that China is an increasingly disruptive power.

She said Canada will work with NORAD to protect North American airspace and take a strong stance on Canada’s Arctic sovereignty as more reports of foreign interference emerge.

Her comments come after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the Canadian military had detected Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

