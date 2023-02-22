Cambridge woman charged in 2022 illicit drug death of toddler

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman faces manslaughter and other charges after a 15-month-old boy died in Cambridge last year after being exposed to illicit drugs.

The toddler was found unresponsive by emergency services on Sept. 26, 2022, and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were unable to provide a cause of death at the time but now say the toddler died after “unintentional exposure to illicit drugs.”

On Tuesday, police arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the death of the child.

She is facing a number of charges in connection with the case, including manslaughter, failing to provide the necessaries of life, possession of an unauthorized weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say she was related to the victim but did not explain further.

They also pointed out that this is the fourth time in four years that a child has died in the region as a result of illicit drug exposure.