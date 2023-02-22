Council looks to deter noisy vehicles on Edmonton roads with $1,000 fine

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council will debate a new bylaw Wednesday that would see drivers making excessive noise fined up to $1,000.

There is already a bylaw that prohibits overly noisy motorcycles and this change would expand the scope of the bylaw, according to the city.

Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz, who originally requested the bylaw last summer, said though the problem is common along Whyte Avenue, people are fed up across the city.

“People are frustrated with the modified vehicles, those that make the gunshot noise, those that are revving at all hours,” said Janz.

“It’s been very disruptive.”

Janz said loud vehicles can also be linked to speeding and street races.

“That goes hand in hand with the noisy vehicles,” he said. “While it’s about noise it’s also about safety.”

The proposed bylaw disallows “the emission of any loud or unnecessary noise from a vehicle or any part of it, or from any thing or substance that the vehicle or part of the vehicle comes into contact with.”

The fine for the first offense would be $1,000 and for any subsequent offense it would be doubled.