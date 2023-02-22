OPP release footage of failed break-in in Erin that involved a blowtorch

Wellington County OPP have released video of suspects attempting to break into a vending machine wih a blowtorch at a business in the town of Erin on Monday night.
In the video, the suspects can first be seen attempting to manoeuvre a U-Haul van in a parking lot on Erin Park Drive at around 11 p.m. A second vehicle is also involved.
Police believe the second vehicle may be a 2005 black Subaru Forester stolen from Nottawasaga area.
The scene then shifts inside the building, where a man is seen attempting to use a blowtorch to access the vending machine.
A second suspect later enters the building and douses the machine with what appears to be a cup of coffee.
Police say the pair failed to make off with any money but did cause around $25,000 in damage.
Then on Tuesday, the same U-Haul truck was involved in a second break-in on Erin Park Drive at around 4 a.m.
According to police, the suspect or suspects broke into the business and made off with two vans — a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence plate BXXW477 and a white 2009 Chevrolet Express Van with Ontario licence plate BE67965.
The latter vehicle also had a logo on the back, which was a black circle with white writing.
Police say they have recovered the U-Haul but they are still on the hunt for the stolen vehicle as well as the suspects.
They described one suspect as wearing a patterned face mask, a dark-coloured baseball cap, a dark-coloured hoodie and pants and tan boots, while the second suspect was reported to be wearing black and red gloves, a grey Adidas hoodie, dark-coloured pants and white high-top sneakers.
