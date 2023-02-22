OPP release footage of failed break-in in Erin that involved a blowtorch

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have released video of suspects attempting to break into a vending machine wih a blowtorch at a business in the town of Erin on Monday night.

In the video, the suspects can first be seen attempting to manoeuvre a U-Haul van in a parking lot on Erin Park Drive at around 11 p.m. A second vehicle is also involved.

Police believe the second vehicle may be a 2005 black Subaru Forester stolen from Nottawasaga area.

Do you recognize either of these individuals? #WellingtonOPP inv. two incidents that occurred overnight in @TownofErin. If you have information or video surveillance please contact the Wellington OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips. ^JU pic.twitter.com/RGUK8A6Cvn — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 21, 2023

The scene then shifts inside the building, where a man is seen attempting to use a blowtorch to access the vending machine.

A second suspect later enters the building and douses the machine with what appears to be a cup of coffee.

Police say the pair failed to make off with any money but did cause around $25,000 in damage.

Then on Tuesday, the same U-Haul truck was involved in a second break-in on Erin Park Drive at around 4 a.m.

According to police, the suspect or suspects broke into the business and made off with two vans — a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence plate BXXW477 and a white 2009 Chevrolet Express Van with Ontario licence plate BE67965.

The latter vehicle also had a logo on the back, which was a black circle with white writing.

Police say they have recovered the U-Haul but they are still on the hunt for the stolen vehicle as well as the suspects.

They described one suspect as wearing a patterned face mask, a dark-coloured baseball cap, a dark-coloured hoodie and pants and tan boots, while the second suspect was reported to be wearing black and red gloves, a grey Adidas hoodie, dark-coloured pants and white high-top sneakers.