Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP release footage of failed break-in in Erin that involved a blowtorch

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 12:27 pm
Wellington County OPP are looking to speak with these two people. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP are looking to speak with these two people. Wellington County OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP have released video of suspects attempting to break into a vending machine wih a blowtorch at a business in the town of Erin on Monday night.

In the video, the suspects can first be seen attempting to manoeuvre a U-Haul van in a parking lot on Erin Park Drive at around 11 p.m. A second vehicle is also involved.

Read more: OPP seek suspects after stolen vehicle crashed in Centre Wellington

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police believe the second vehicle may be a 2005 black Subaru Forester stolen from Nottawasaga area.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene then shifts inside the building, where a man is seen attempting to use a blowtorch to access the vending machine.

Trending Now

A second suspect later enters the building and douses the machine with what appears to be a cup of coffee.

Police say the pair failed to make off with any money but did cause around $25,000 in damage.

Then on Tuesday, the same U-Haul truck was involved in a second break-in on Erin Park Drive at around 4 a.m.

Read more: OPP investigate 6 thefts, all at the same store in Centre Wellington

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

According to police, the suspect or suspects broke into the business and made off with two vans — a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence plate BXXW477 and a white 2009 Chevrolet Express Van with Ontario licence plate BE67965.

The latter vehicle also had a logo on the back, which was a black circle with white writing.

Police say they have recovered the U-Haul but they are still on the hunt for the stolen vehicle as well as the suspects.

They described one suspect as wearing a patterned face mask, a dark-coloured baseball cap, a dark-coloured hoodie and pants and tan boots, while the second suspect was reported to be wearing black and red gloves, a grey Adidas hoodie, dark-coloured pants and white high-top sneakers.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsGuelph Newswellington county oppLondon newsErinErin Ontariowellington county newsErin CrimeErin news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers