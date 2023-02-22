Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NDP MP urges feds to create ‘Red Dress Alert’ for missing Indigenous women

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 12:06 pm
NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 21, 2021. View image in full screen
NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An NDP member of Parliament is asking the federal government to establish a system that would send the public a phone notification when an Indigenous woman goes missing.

Leah Gazan penned a letter to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino last Friday urging the government to fund what she and other advocates call a “Red Dress Alert” program.

Gazan says it would be similar to the Amber Alert, which is an emergency notification people receive on their phones when a child in their region has been abducted or is believed to be in danger.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous chiefs frustrated, call for more action over MMIWG

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Winnipeg MP says that if the public is better informed when Indigenous women and girls disappear, it will increase the likelihood that they are found.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In her letter, she points to the disappearances and deaths of at least four First Nations women who Winnipeg police believe were murdered by the same man.

Gazan says that because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recognized the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as a genocide, he must act urgently to better protect them.

Click to play video: 'Sewing red ribbon skirts in honour of MMIWG'
Sewing red ribbon skirts in honour of MMIWG
NDPAmber AlertMMIWGMarco MendicinoMissing And MurderedLeah GazanEmergency NotificationRed Dress Alert
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers