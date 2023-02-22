Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in online sexual procurement investigation, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 11:59 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing serious charges after a six-month-long investigation into online sexual procurement, police say.

In July of last year, police began looking into a pattern involving a number of victims in their 20s who were recruited to provide sexual services in rented Winnipeg apartment suites.

They were promised money, but ended up getting far less than the amount charged for the services, police said.

A series of raids earlier this month led to the seizure of almost $2,000 in cash, two laptops, six cellphones, a cryptocurrency wallet and two safes. A small quantity of cocaine was also seized by police, as well as menus listing sexual services and schedules.

The suspect is facing three counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services, as well as advertising and material benefit from sexual services. She also faces a cocaine possession charge.

Police said the woman is out of custody on a release order, as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Anyone with information about sexual exploitation is asked to call the police counter-exploitation unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegSexual ExploitationSex CrimesCounter Exploitation Unitsexual procurement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

