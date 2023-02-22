Guelph police investigate hit and run involving 11-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was struck by a silver SUV (seen in photo) as she was crossing at the intersection.

They say the SUV was turning south onto Victoria from Woodlawn.

Investigators say the vehicle did not stop and continued on south on Victoria.

They say the girl sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7163 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.