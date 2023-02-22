Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police investigate hit and run involving 11-year-old girl

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 22, 2023 11:54 am
Guelph Police Service are looking for the driver of this SUV in connection to a hit and run investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service are looking for the driver of this SUV in connection to a hit and run investigation. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was struck by a silver SUV (seen in photo) as she was crossing at the intersection.

They say the SUV was turning south onto Victoria from Woodlawn.

Trending Now

Read more: Police seek driver and witnesses in Guelph hit-and-run investigation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Investigators say the vehicle did not stop and continued on south on Victoria.

They say the girl sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7163 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsHit and RunPedestrianInjuriesSUVChildGuelph Police ServiceGuelph hit and run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers