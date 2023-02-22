Saskatoon saw jump in job growth for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon accounted for 84 per cent of all employment growth in Saskatchewan in the past year.

That’s according to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, with the city highlighting some of the growth the area has seen.

The city said Saskatoon saw the highest annual job growth recorded over the past 15 years, noting that 16,700 more people were employed in 2022 than in 2021.

Over a 15-year period, Saskatoon had more than 59,000 people employed in 2022 than it did in 2006.

“Saskatoon leading all of Canada with generational job growth is a remarkable story, and a testament to the resilience of our community and our economic fundamentals,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.

“With significant job growth in several sectors, Saskatoon’s economy is diverse and well positioned now and for the future as the world looks increasingly to our city and region for what we have to offer. The signs are promising that the local economy will continue to be a national leader in the years to come, providing good jobs and opportunities for those calling Saskatoon home.”

Employment growth was seen mostly in the services sector, which saw over 14,800 new people employed.

The city said that growth was due to the wholesale and retail industry, as well as health care.

It added that growth was also seen in the goods-producing sector, with the majority of the growth in the construction industry.

The largest losses seen in the Saskatoon Census Metropolitan Area were in the manufacturing industry, which lost 2,000 people over the last 12 months.

“The breadth of industries and occupations represented in 2022’s employment growth numbers speak to the reality that we are an attractive and vibrant city. As the numbers prove, Saskatoon is leading our nation and our province in employment growth,” said city manager Jeff Jorgenson.

“The fact that our region led Canada in job growth for 2022 demonstrates that Saskatoon truly is a great place to live, work, learn and play.”