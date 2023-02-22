Menu

Crime

Hamilton man faces theft, credit card fraud charges in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 10:00 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest after credit cards were stolen from a number of vehicles in February 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest after credit cards were stolen from a number of vehicles in February 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Hamilton man is facing nearly two dozen charges after a spree of vehicle break-ins in Lindsay, Ont., this month.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, between Feb. 4 and 19, the service received six reports of vehicle windows being smashed and items stolen, including credit cards.

Police determined the credit cards were used to make purchases at a number of local businesses and online.

With the assistance of video surveillance, officers identified a suspect and made an arrest.

Trending Now

Matthew Grant, 40, of Hamilton, has been charged with nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, one count of theft, six counts of mischief under $5,000 and six counts of failure to comply with probation.

He remains in custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 24.

