Hamilton man faces theft, credit card fraud charges in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton man is facing nearly two dozen charges after a spree of vehicle break-ins in Lindsay, Ont., this month.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, between Feb. 4 and 19, the service received six reports of vehicle windows being smashed and items stolen, including credit cards.

Police determined the credit cards were used to make purchases at a number of local businesses and online.

With the assistance of video surveillance, officers identified a suspect and made an arrest.

Matthew Grant, 40, of Hamilton, has been charged with nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, one count of theft, six counts of mischief under $5,000 and six counts of failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 24.