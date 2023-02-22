Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 9:18 am
Police in Kingston made a significant drug bust afte a recent traffic stop.
Police in Kingston made a significant drug bust afte a recent traffic stop. Kingston Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A traffic stop in Kingston, Ont., led to a significant drug bust.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle on Feb. 16 near John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street in the city’s north end.

Police say the driver was in possession of a small amount of fentanyl — but they say a further search uncovered much more: 48 grams of carfentanil, 65 grams of purple fentanyl, and six grams of crystal meth.

Trending Now

A 38-year-old was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. environmental group granted ‘party status’ for Davis Tannery land appeal

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

CrimeKingstonDrugsKingston PoliceDrug TraffickingMethtraffickingCarfentanilfantanyl
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers