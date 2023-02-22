Kingston, Ont. traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

See more sharing options

A traffic stop in Kingston, Ont., led to a significant drug bust.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle on Feb. 16 near John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street in the city’s north end.

Police say the driver was in possession of a small amount of fentanyl — but they say a further search uncovered much more: 48 grams of carfentanil, 65 grams of purple fentanyl, and six grams of crystal meth.

A 38-year-old was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.