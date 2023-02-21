Menu

Crime

Man charged with six counts of arson after string of fires in Mission, B.C. park

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Crews battle fire behind Heritage Park in Mission'
Crews battle fire behind Heritage Park in Mission
WATCH: Several crews are battling a fire in a Mission park. Global News viewer Penney Siegle captured clouds of smoke from Heritage Park near 7th Avenue and Stave Lake Street – Aug 3, 2021
A man has been charged in relation to a series of arsons in a Mission, B.C., park over the last two years.

The string of six deliberately-set fires in Fraser River Heritage Park began in July 2021 and the most recent happened on Jan. 6th of this year.

Read more: Residents on evacuation alert after fire breaks out in Heritage Park in Mission, B.C.

One fire, sparked in August 2021, grew to nearly a hectare and prompted an evacuation of nearby homes. B.C. Wildfire helicopters were called in to help extinguish it.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Joseph Jean Kraakman is facing six counts of arson and scheduled to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court on March 9th.

Wildfire Season
