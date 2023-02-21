Survey finds 1 in 6 Simcoe Muskoka households are experiencing some level of food insecurity

Send this page to someone via email

A new survey from the health unit is showing how the rising cost of living is causing more people in the Simcoe Muskoka area to have to pinch pennies when it comes to healthy food.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s 2022 Nutritious Food Basket survey shows that more residents are finding it difficult or nearly impossible to put basic healthy food on the table.

The annual survey measures how much it costs residents throughout the region to purchase a basic healthy diet.

“The struggle to put food on the table is real for many of our residents – one in six households are experiencing some level of food insecurity,” said Vanessa Hurley, public health nutritionist and registered dietitian.

“Without access to nutritious foods, people may begin to experience negative health outcomes that can last a long time and even a lifetime.”

The 2022 survey showed that it costs $1,159.92 for a family of four and $419.00 for a single-person household to buy basic groceries for the month.

The health unit said in a statement that for many living with lower incomes, the cost of healthy food and rent uses most or, in some cases, all of their income.

The survey showed a family of four with one full-time earner making minimum wage is spending 66 per cent of their income on food and rent, while a single adult living alone on Ontario Works is spending 161 per cent of their income, with no money left over for non-negotiable living expenses like utilities or transportation.

The health unit said the impacts of food insecurity make those experiencing it more likely to have poor physical and mental health, diabetes, hypertension and depression; for children, they are more likely to develop asthma and mental health conditions.

Health officials also say the effects of food insecurity place a substantial burden on the health-care system, resulting in increased costs that impact everyone.

“What we need are policies and programs at all levels of government that reduce poverty and help people afford basic healthy food and the cost of living,” says Hurley.

“This includes increased social assistance rates, jobs that pay a living wage, and more affordable housing options in our communities. We need to reduce household insecurity rates in our communities – it affects us all and we all have a role to play.”