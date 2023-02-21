Menu

Crime

Woman, 14-year-old girl found dead in Richmond, B.C. home, IHIT investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:06 pm
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Richmond, B.C. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Homicide investigators were deployed to Richmond, B.C. on Tuesday, following the discovery of the bodies of an adult woman and a teenage girl.

In a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Richmond RCMP were initially called to the home in the 6500-block of Barnard Drive on Monday.

Responding officers found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside, IHIT said.

“IHIT investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects,” IHIT said in the release.

“The two victims were related. At this time, the victims are not being identified to allow for proper notification of the family.”

Trending Now

IHIT is investigating with the support of Richmond RCMP and forensics experts. The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.  

 

IHIT investigates three homicides in 24 hours
