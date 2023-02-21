Menu

Crime

Woodville man charged with impaired driving, drug possession in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 1:12 pm
Officers with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of William Street South in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday. View image in full screen
Officers with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of William Street South in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday. The Canadian Press file
A Woodville, Ont., man faces impaired driving and drug-related charges following an incident in Lindsay on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of William Street South.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and also found in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Rickey Patrick, 39, of Woodville, was charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 30.

