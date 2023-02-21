Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. resident charged with stabbing their father

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 12:26 pm
Kingston Police headquarters sign posted at the entrance to the building. View image in full screen
Kingston police headquarters sign posted at the entrance to the building. Kingston Police
A 38-year-old from Kingston, Ont., is behind bars after their father was stabbed.

Police say the incident happened Feb. 20, when the accused returned to the Market Street apartment and was upset food had not been made for dinner.

Police accuse the suspect of becoming so enraged they grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed their father in the upper torso.

Police say the victim was able to call 911. Police arrived and arrested the accused without incident. The victim was brought to the hospital with a severe non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing Tuesday for the charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

StabbingKingston PoliceChargeskingston crimeKingston stabbingMarket Streetmarket square kingston
