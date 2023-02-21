Schools and yellow buses cancelled as Calgary expects snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning in Calgary Tuesday is causing some challenges for those trying to get to school.

All Calgary Catholic School District and Calgary public schools remain open, however, yellow buses have been cancelled.

The Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School will be closed entirely Tuesday due to weather conditions, and buses from the Renfrew Educational Centre will not be running but the school is open.

Calgary Transit school express buses are still running but may be significantly delayed, according to the Calgary Board of Education website.

A snowfall warning is in effect as temperatures dip below -15 Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, the YYC International Airport recorded 14 cm of snow from Sunday to Monday, the bulk of which fell Monday night. Volunteer weather stations across the city have measured over 30 cm of snow since Sunday.

2:36 Fresh snow creates treacherous road conditions in Calgary

A spokesperson with the City of Calgary said there is likely going to be a lot of traffic on the roads Tuesday morning, and people travelling slower than usual due to winter road conditions.

City workers will also be out preparing the roads for safer travel.

“Our crews out there, please give them room to work when you see them, if you can work from home that might be a really great option,” said Tara Norton-Merrin.

Story continues below advertisement

“They can use salt which is really effective at melting the snow up to -15. Once we go below that -15 and salt becomes less effective, then we have to really grate all the roads and lay down gravel for traction.”

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place Tuesday morning as the heavy snow tapers off. Flurries are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with only 2-4 cm expected over the next 36 hours, according to Environment Canada.

Extreme cold will be the main concern, as extreme weather warnings remain in central and northern Alberta, and move south. Environment Canada said wind chill values are expected to be near -40 over the next few days.

— With files from Tiffany Lizee, Global News