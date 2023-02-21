Offence grows cold for Kitchener Rangers as they drop 2 of 3 over the long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

While a three-game road trip started out well for the Kitchener Rangers when they pummeled the Soo Greyhounds, it ended poorly as they suffered two straight drubbings over the remainder of the long weekend.

On Friday night, the Rangers were in Sault Ste. Marie, where they beat the Greyhounds by a score of 10-2 as captain Francesco Pinelli lead the way, recording two goals and three assists on the night.

Francesco Arcuri and Reid Valade also netted a pair of goals each while Matthew Sop, Lleyton Moore, Mitchell Martin and Ty Hollett rounded out the scoring.

Rangers netminder Marco Constantini faced only 19 shots on the night, turning aside 17 of them, while picking up the win.

From there, the Rangers moved on to Flint, Mich., for a Saturday night showdown with the Flint Firebirds.

Flint scored six straight to start the game before Pinelli finally answered for the Rangers early in the third period although it was too little, too late as the score ended 6-1 in favour of the home side.

Marcus Vandenburg was busy in between the pipes for Kitchener as he faced 41 shots in total while making 35 saves in a losing cause.

Kitchener then headed back across the border, for a visit to Hamilton in a special Family Day matinee Monday matchup.

As was the case on Saturday, the offence never got on track for Kitchener as the Bulldogs blanked the Rangers by a score of 4-0.

Costantini was back in net for Kitchener but he only managed to stop 19 of 22 shots as he picked up the loss.

Things were much busier for Bulldogs’ netminder Tristan Malboeuf, who was the game’s first star. He would make 40 saves in picking up the win.

The Rangers will try and get back on track on Friday night at the Aud when they play host to the Owen Sound Attack.