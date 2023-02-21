Should a probe on foreign election interference in Canada expand? Committee to decide

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian MPs are seeking to expand an ongoing probe into allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canada’s politics.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs on Tuesday afternoon is set to discuss expanding the scope of the study on foreign election interference in Canada after six members requested it.

It’s not clear yet what the expanded study could include, but the meeting comes just days after a new report of Chinese attempts to meddle in Canada’s federal elections.

The Globe and Mail reported on Friday that China deployed a “sophisticated strategy” in the 2021 election to defeat Conservative candidates and attempt to support the federal Liberals towards a minority government, citing national security memos.

That report followed months of exclusive reporting by Global News into allegations of attempted Chinese interference, starting with a Nov. 7, 2022, report that Canadian intelligence officials had warned Trudeau that China has allegedly been targeting Canada with a vast campaign of foreign interference, including through the funding of a clandestine network of at least 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election, according to Global News sources.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Global News reported that an unredacted 2020 national security document alleges that Beijing used an extensive network of community groups to conceal the flow of funds between Chinese officials and Canadian members of an election interference network, all in an effort to advance its own political agenda in the 2019 federal contest.

And on Feb. 8, 2023, Global News reported that national security officials drafted a warning for Trudeau and his office more than a year before the 2019 federal election, alleging that Chinese agents were “assisting Canadian candidates running for political offices,” according to a Privy Council Office document reviewed by Global News.

Following Global News’ first report, MPs agreed last year to probe the allegations of Chinese attempts to meddle in the 2019 federal elections.

That probe could now widen to include the 2021 elections.

Since November, the committee has already heard from a number of witnesses on the matter, including Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, David Mulroney, former Canadian ambassador to China, Elections Canada, and CSIS as well as RCMP officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that China is trying to interfere in Canadian democracy, “including our elections,” but said it remains clear Canadians were the ones who decided the outcome of the two recent federal elections.

— with files from Global News’ Irelyne Lavery.