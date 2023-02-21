Menu

Sports

Halifax Mooseheads majority owner Bobby Smith sells QMJHL team to American Sam Simon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 21'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
The Halifax Mooseheads hockey team is getting a new owner.

After 20 years of ownership, current majority owner and former Montreal Canadiens forward Bobby Smith announced during a news conference Tuesday that he is selling the team to American businessman and investor Sam Simon.

“Every season has been enjoyable, to watch these young players improve, form lifelong friendships, and reach their potentials,” said Smith, who was born in North Sydney and grew up in Ottawa.

Read more: Halifax Mooseheads rolling behind powerhouse offence led by Doucet and Dumais

Simon, the founder, chairman and owner of Michigan-based Simon Group Holdings, said Tuesday that Smith will “be with me for a few more years.”

“He’s going to have to help us a little bit, guide us along, show us around,” Simon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not my team. It’s the community team, so I want to make sure I will be a good steward for everyone here.”

More to come.

