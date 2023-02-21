Halifax Mooseheads majority owner Bobby Smith sells QMJHL team to American Sam Simon

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Mooseheads hockey team is getting a new owner.

After 20 years of ownership, current majority owner and former Montreal Canadiens forward Bobby Smith announced during a news conference Tuesday that he is selling the team to American businessman and investor Sam Simon.

“Every season has been enjoyable, to watch these young players improve, form lifelong friendships, and reach their potentials,” said Smith, who was born in North Sydney and grew up in Ottawa.

Simon, the founder, chairman and owner of Michigan-based Simon Group Holdings, said Tuesday that Smith will “be with me for a few more years.”

“He’s going to have to help us a little bit, guide us along, show us around,” Simon said.

“This is not my team. It’s the community team, so I want to make sure I will be a good steward for everyone here.”

“This is not my team, this is the community’s team.” – new owner of the @HFXMooseheads Sam Simon thanks Halifax for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/pTc7in9dXi — Scotiabank Centre (@ScotiabankCtr) February 21, 2023

