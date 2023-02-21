Halifax Mooseheads majority owner Bobby Smith sells QMJHL team to American Sam Simon

The Halifax Mooseheads hockey team is getting a new owner.
After 20 years of ownership, current majority owner and former Montreal Canadiens forward Bobby Smith announced during a news conference Tuesday that he is selling the team to American businessman and investor Sam Simon.
“Every season has been enjoyable, to watch these young players improve, form lifelong friendships, and reach their potentials,” said Smith, who was born in North Sydney and grew up in Ottawa.
Read more: Halifax Mooseheads rolling behind powerhouse offence led by Doucet and Dumais
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Simon, the founder, chairman and owner of Michigan-based Simon Group Holdings, said Tuesday that Smith will “be with me for a few more years.”
“He’s going to have to help us a little bit, guide us along, show us around,” Simon said.
“This is not my team. It’s the community team, so I want to make sure I will be a good steward for everyone here.”
More to come.
Comments