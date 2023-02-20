One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Coquitlam, B.C.

See more sharing options

One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries after a fiery motorcycle crash in Coquitlam, B.C., Monday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirms paramedics were called to the intersection at Blue Mountain and Lougheed at about 11:00 a.m.

One person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Coquitlam on Monday morning. Provided to Global News

No word on what caused the crash, or on the condition of the motorcyclist.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for further information.