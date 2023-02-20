One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Coquitlam, B.C.

One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries after a fiery motorcycle crash in Coquitlam, B.C., Monday morning.
B.C. Emergency Health Services confirms paramedics were called to the intersection at Blue Mountain and Lougheed at about 11:00 a.m.
No word on what caused the crash, or on the condition of the motorcyclist.
Trending Now
Read more: Summerland RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision near Highway 97
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for further information.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Langley
Comments