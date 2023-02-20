London, Ont. to brace for mid-week ice storm: meteorologists

Londoners got to enjoy some sunshine during the Family Day long weekend, but icy conditions will soon return.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and nearby areas as the region could expect an ice storm mid-week, specifically late Wednesday into Thursday.
Meteorologists say long periods of freezing rain could lead to ice building up.
It’s unclear how icy the conditions will be and exactly where and when it’ll take place.
Precipitation may start as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain late Wednesday.
Environment Canada says it’ll issue a freezing rain warning mid-week.
Londoners are reminded to be careful on the roads and sidewalks as surfaces become slippery.
Utility outages are also possible.
