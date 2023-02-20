Menu

Weather

London, Ont. to brace for mid-week ice storm: meteorologists

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 20, 2023 2:32 pm
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press
Londoners got to enjoy some sunshine during the Family Day long weekend, but icy conditions will soon return.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and nearby areas as the region could expect an ice storm mid-week, specifically late Wednesday into Thursday.

Meteorologists say long periods of freezing rain could lead to ice building up.

It’s unclear how icy the conditions will be and exactly where and when it’ll take place.

Precipitation may start as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain late Wednesday.

Environment Canada says it’ll issue a freezing rain warning mid-week.

Londoners are reminded to be careful on the roads and sidewalks as surfaces become slippery.

Utility outages are also possible.

Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later
Environment CanadaLondonWeatherFreezing RainSpecial Weather StatementIce stormlondon weatherlondon ice storm
