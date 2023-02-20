Woman forced into car in possible abduction, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle in a possible abduction in Toronto on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 9 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation between a man and a woman in the northbound lanes of Allen Road between Eglinton Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue West before the man reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle.

The woman was described as having long straight dark hair and was wearing a white puffy jacket.

Police said the man had a stocky build and was wearing a dark jacket.

The vehicle was described as a dark-coloured BMW 3 series.

Investigators released two surveillance images of the car and appealed to the public for help in locating it.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with additional information or video footage was asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.