Tech

Meta to rollout monthly verified subscription service on Instagram, Facebook

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 19, 2023 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: Facebook sues company that created fake accounts & CNET uses AI to write tech articles'
Tech Talk: Facebook sues company that created fake accounts & CNET uses AI to write tech articles
Digital Living Expert Mike Agerbo runs down the top tech stories of the week, including why Facebook is launching legal action against a surveillance firm. Plus, an Ontario woman tracks down her missing luggage using AirTag, but she's still not able to get it back and why CNET is in hot water over some of the articles it publishes. – Jan 16, 2023
Meta Platforms META.O on Sunday announced that it is testing a monthly subscription service, called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge, as it looks to help content creators grow and build communities.

The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook, to be launched later this week, also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple’s iOS system and Android.

Read more: Want to keep your Twitter account secure without paying? Here’s how to do it

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week, with gradual launches in other countries to follow.

Trending Now

Meta’s foray into subscription services follows Twitter, which announced last month that Twitter Blue will be priced at $11 per month.

Story continues below advertisement

The social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has earlier said it was planning to launch several new products that would “empower creators to be way more productive and creative,” while cautioning about the cost associated with supporting the technology for a large user base.

Other social media apps, like Snap Inc’s SNAP.N Snapchat and messaging app Telegram launched paid subscription services last year, as a new source of revenue.

 

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington and Nick Zieminski)

© 2023 Reuters

