Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Oliver, B.C. crews respond to brush fire amid unusually dry conditions

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 11:47 am
Feb 19, 2023 Brush fire Oliver View image in full screen
Brush fire in Oliver on Friday. Oliver Fire Department / Submitted
Oliver, B.C., fire crews responded to a pruning pile that turned into a brush fire on Friday.

The fire sparked in the area of Road 20, and the Oliver Fire Department responded with two engines, one tender and two command staff.

Read more: Oliver, B.C. crews battle grass fire amid unusual tinder-dry conditions

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The fire prompted a warning about the unusually dry conditions from the Oliver Fire Department.

“Even with recent cool temperatures, and slight chances of snow. Several areas are unusually dry at this time of year with recent periods of sunny weather,” read the Oliver Fire Department release.

“If you are burning in areas that allow, please take care to burn in areas where the chances of a further larger fire are not present and if possible have a water source near by to extinguish anything that may escape.”

Feb 19, 2023 Brush fire Oliver4 View image in full screen
Picture shows the unusually dry conditions near a recent brush fire. Oliver Fire Department / Submitted

Crews worked to extinguish the fire for around two hours.

The fire was continued to approximately one hectare in size.

Click to play video: 'Early morning fire destroys Woodlawn street home'
Early morning fire destroys Woodlawn street home
Firesouth okanaganoliverGrass Firebrush fireOliver Fire Departmentdry condtionsOliver fire crewspruning pile

