Oliver, B.C. crews respond to brush fire amid unusually dry conditions

Oliver, B.C., fire crews responded to a pruning pile that turned into a brush fire on Friday.

The fire sparked in the area of Road 20, and the Oliver Fire Department responded with two engines, one tender and two command staff.

The fire prompted a warning about the unusually dry conditions from the Oliver Fire Department.

“Even with recent cool temperatures, and slight chances of snow. Several areas are unusually dry at this time of year with recent periods of sunny weather,” read the Oliver Fire Department release.

“If you are burning in areas that allow, please take care to burn in areas where the chances of a further larger fire are not present and if possible have a water source near by to extinguish anything that may escape.”

View image in full screen Picture shows the unusually dry conditions near a recent brush fire. Oliver Fire Department / Submitted

Crews worked to extinguish the fire for around two hours.

The fire was continued to approximately one hectare in size.