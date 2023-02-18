Health risk deemed small after potential fuel spill in North Thompson River

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a very low health risk, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says water pumps to a small community in B.C.’s Interior have been turned off after fuel possibly spilled into the North Thompson River.

On its Facebook page, the regional district says it was contacted by the Ministry of Environment after a semi-truck overturned north of Avola, around a two-hour drive north of Kamloops on Highway 5.

A community of around 700, Vavenby is around a half-hour drive south of Avola. Both are located along the North Thompson River.

“The truck likely went in around 2 a.m. and was reported afterward by a tow-truck driver,” said the regional district, noting the water intake for Vavenby was turned off at 7:45 a.m.

The regional district says it confirmed with the ministry that the semi-truck’s day tank ruptured, with a maximum of 800 litres of fuel being spilled.

“We will leave the pumps off until we confirm any testing requirements with (the Interior Health Authority),” said the regional district.

“So far, very low risk to the Vavenby (community water system).”

The regional district asked affected consumers to be mindful of water use, and that updates will be posted when it receives more information.

