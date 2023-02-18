Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

WinterShines Festival kicks off in Saskatoon with ice sculpture displays

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 3:41 pm
A 10-foot-tall ice sculpture of a snowy owl done at the Wintershines Festival by international ice sculptor Patricia Leguen. View image in full screen
A 10-foot-tall ice sculpture of a snowy owl done at the Wintershines Festival by international ice sculptor Patricia Leguen. Gates Guarin- Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nutrien’s WinterShines celebrates the snowy season in Saskatoon with a week of outdoor family fun all around the city.

Despite the warm conditions this past week, the festival director said they are still ready to rock.

“The ice has held up and so all of the sculptures are here,” said director Shad Ali.

Igloo-building competitions, petting zoos, sleigh rides and ice sculpture exhibits will keep families busy during the day from Feb. 18 to 25.

The festival will give people the opportunity to see the amazing sculpting work of Saskatoon’s Patricia Leguen, international snow and ice sculptor.

Read more: Witness Blanket: Sask. Heritage Centre opens exhibit for truth and reconciliation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Leguen has competed in over 120 sculpting competitions and festivals around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

“I studied fine arts for three years and did my first snow sculpture when I was in Saskatoon teaching French at the U of S in winter of 1979,” said Leguen.

She and an assistant spent four days carving an ice wall of the northern lights for the WinterShines Festival this year.

She has also carved a magnificent 10-foot-high snowy owl for the display.

“I do it so people can appreciate all of the physical work that it takes,” said Leguen. “It’s also very relaxing.”

Trending Now

Read more: Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge sees February construction date

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Leguen will be hosting snow sculpting workshops at the WinterShines Festival.

At night, the festival will feature a light show for the ‘Saskatoon travels the world’ exhibit.

The non-profit festival is brought by a Tourism Saskatchewan and OnPurpose partnership.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together,” said Ali. “We live in a winter city. We want people to come down and enjoy winter and have something to do.”

A ‘light tipi’ will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Final decision on new downtown event district in Saskatoon delayed

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

“They (participants) can pick up some bison stew and bannock at the hotel and come down to the amphitheatre and enjoy it,” Ali said.

It is suggested that visitors dress warm and maybe pack some blankets to enjoy the evening.

On Monday, the festival will relight a sculpture called ‘As Long as the Grass Grows’ at Avenue B and 20th Street. On Friday, the outdoor TeleMiracle Preview Concert will be held at the amphitheatre.

“There’s plenty for people to get out and enjoy this winter and not feel like they have to be cooped up,” said Ali.

Saskatoon residents can find the event calendar and other information on the festival’s website.

Click to play video: 'Taking a tour of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum'
Taking a tour of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum
Advertisement
Saskatoon NewsWinter FestivalSaskatoon EventsWintershinesIce SculptingPatricia LeguenSaskatoon FestivalWintershines FestivalLong Weekend EventsWintershines Festival Saskatoonwintershines kickoff
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers