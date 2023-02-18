Police investigate injury of man stabbed in Toronto

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto on Friday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West for reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m.
Police said an altercation was reported and that one person was stabbed. Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later said the altercation took place around 5000 Jane Street before the man was stabbed.
