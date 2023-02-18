Menu

Crime

Police investigate injury of man stabbed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 10:45 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West for reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said an altercation was reported and that one person was stabbed. Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the altercation took place around 5000 Jane Street before the man was stabbed.

