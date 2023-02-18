Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Two North Okanagan communities settle decades-long dispute over water fees

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Armstrong, Spallumcheen settle decades-long dispute'
Armstrong, Spallumcheen settle decades-long dispute
WATCH: A decades-long dispute between two North Okanagan communities over water fees has finally been settled. The City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen reached an ‘amicable resolution,' ensuring residents in both communities have access to a secure water supply. Jayden Wasney reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A decades-long dispute between two North Okanagan communities over water fees has finally been settled.

For over 40 years, the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen have been unable to resolve a dispute over how much users pay for the water they utilize, but on Tuesday, the two neighbouring communities signed an agreement, putting an end to the water fight.

“It’s a great agreement for the township, and a great agreement for the City of Armstrong,” described Mayor or Spallumcheen Christine Fraser.

“It provides both communities with some long-term benefits and some security in knowing that the costs are going to be covered.”

Read more: Iqaluit has lost at least 6M litres of water due to issues with system, city says

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The settlement agreement ensures both municipalities have secure access to the water supply, and that costs will be distributed fairly for rural and urban water users.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The two parties got together and just determined what parts of the system are being used for each community,” said Fraser.

“So, in those costs, it’s been done really fairly — with the amount of water that you use is the amount that you pay for of the system.”

The agreement also means the two municipalities will continue to work together to fund capital projects and promote water conservation.

Read more: How the Kelowna, B.C. wastewater treatment plant helps test sewage for COVID

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

“We’re ecstatic that our teams have come together and found a resolution to this problem,” explained Mayor of Armstrong Joe Cramer.

“Now that we understand that the resolutions can come out, without personalities being involved, and better minds coming to the table, we’ll move forward with many other projects.”

Not having to go through a provincial arbitration process was also a financial benefit to both communities. Now that both mayors have signed the settlement agreement, it has now come into effect.

North OkanaganWaterArmstrongRuralProvincialspallumcheenMunicipalitiesurbanarbitrationWater Fees
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers